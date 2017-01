About

MT Arquitectos represents an architecture office established in 2016, resulting from the independence of MTLL (founded in 2001) and leaded by Miriam Torres. With more than 15 years of experience, Miriam has participated in national & international competitions including the Jalisco State New Public Library and the National Museum of Art in Oslo, Norway. Employing architecture as its main work channel, MTA has contributed with positive social impact through the improvement of the quality of life of the end users, improvement in work environment and problem solutions in communities where their projects are present. For the MTA rebrand, Anagrama created a new identity based on the reflection of their projects betting on the brand evolution. We centered our efforts on designing a typographical logo inspired by the architectural support elements from their projects accentuating bold features highlighting the brand's personality in hand with a clean and elegant identity. Read Less

