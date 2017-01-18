Toko Downtown. Dubai

About

The Toko restaurant is widely known worldwide as one of the best Japanese restaurants in Sydney. The second restaurant was opened in Dubai at the beginning of 2014, which is located on the first floor of magnificent hotel Vida Downtown - in several minutes of walking from the highest building of Burj Khalifa. This restaurant with its cozy atmosphere, a spacious terrace, lounge zone and a garden was designed by the Australian architect Mathew Darvon who was engaged in design of Toko Sydney and could save the unified concept and esthetics, having diluted it with luxury and space peculiar to the Middle East. The restaurant is decorated in neutral tones with natural wood trim. Such minimalism in design is favourably emphasized by the installation of the Australian artist Rennie Kunga which is unusually placing light accents. In lounge zone guests, enjoying a view of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, will appreciate cocktails and drinks after team bartenders special recipes from Sydney. The restaurant's menu pushes the boundaries of conventional interpretations of authentic Japanese cuisine, offering its modern interpretation. The team of the chef Benjamin Orpwood explores the harmony around, playing with flavors and shapes of food. Specialty of the house: shrimps with garlic sauce foie gras and truffle, a smoked salmon on a special grill "Robat" and branded Wagyu steaks. Our task was to develop a new visual image and concept of the famous restaurant, which has allowed to emphasize the high status of the institution and its visitors. At the same time, style should not be arrogant, but rather sophisticated, thus bright and easily recognizable. We conducted researches of the Japanese culture, painting and modern art in search of the golden mean. Having attentively studied traditional painting of Japan, we paid attention to the “marbling” paper technique (floating ink). With its help we received patterns, unique in texture. They also formed the basis of the entire visual identity of the restaurant. The modern subculture of Japan is allocated with bright colors, mad dresses and is the complete antithesis to the developed foundations and traditions. By combining these two strands of Japanese culture - traditional painting techniques and modern subculture - we were able to create a truly modern, bright and rich visuals. Read Less

