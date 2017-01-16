An ongoing series.
REM sleep (Rapid eye movement sleep) is a unique phase of mammalian sleep characterized by random movement of the eyes, low muscle tone throughout the body, and the propensity of the sleeper to dream vividly.
Exploring dreams has always fascinated me. Especially the dreams in which one has the guess that it could be a dream, but is not sure. Just this feeling that something is wrong. Like here: The environment is not uncommon, there is no foreign body present, but something is wrong.Second, the photographed trunks are remnants of tree trunks. Tree trunks in a nature reserve. Of course such work is useful and necessary, but heavy skidmarks and piles of tree trunks appear absurd in such an area. As absurd as 30 kilogram heavy, floating tribes.
Available:
Limited editions (10 + 2 a.p.) in 120 x 120cm & 80 x 80cm.
Small prints in the Print Shop (edition of 50).
