Discover
Search & Explore
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Creative Jobs
Post a Job
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Showcase & Discover Creative Work
Sign Up For Free
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Log In
Just Browse for Now →
Sign Up
Log In
vacaliebres ©
Genoa, Italy
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Chinese Astrology.
Art Direction
Illustration
Graphic Design
1877
413
29
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
3/27/2017"
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
vacaliebres ©
Genoa, Italy
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Chinese Astrology.
Art Direction
Illustration
Graphic Design
1877
413
29
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
3/27/2017"
Add to Collection
About
About
Set of illustrations inspired by Old Chinese Iconography.
Published:
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Collection
Copy link
vacaliebres ©
Genoa, Italy
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
View
Complete
Profile →
Iwa Pin.
by
vacaliebres ©
241
1935
Art Direction
,
Product Design
,
Toy Design
Bent Taco - Quick Lunch Late Nights.
by
vacaliebres ©
986
5929
Featured On:
8/31/2016
Branding
,
Art Direction
,
Graphic Design
Zodiac Signs.
by
vacaliebres ©
2341
17853
Graphic Design
,
Icon Design
,
Illustration
In love with little marks.
by
vacaliebres ©
3522
38867
Featured On:
5/5/2016
Branding
,
Graphic Design
,
Icon Design
Sgt. Martinho ® - Torrefatora Lisboeta.
by
vacaliebres ©
994
7985
Art Direction
,
Branding
,
Graphic Design
View Complete Profile →
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
Set of illustrations inspired by Old Chinese Iconography.
Published:
Credits
vacaliebres ©
Genoa, Italy
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Tags
chinese
zodiac
zodiac signs
signs
logos
marks
iconography
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Bēhance
Take Creative Control &
Make Ideas Happen
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
twitter
linkedin
facebook
pinterest
instagram
Part of the Adobe Family
Beta
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.
Sign Up
Log In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps