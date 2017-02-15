Yukai Du
How Small We Are in the Scale of the Universe?
How Small We Are in the Scale of the Universe?
How Small We Are in the Scale of the Universe?

An Animated Lesson about 
Hubble Deep Field Images for TED-Ed.​​​​​​​

In 1995, scientists pointed the Hubble Telescope at an area of the sky near the Big Dipper. The location was apparently empty, and the whole endeavor was risky – what, if anything, was going to show up? But what came back was nothing short of spectacular: an image of over 1,500 galaxies glimmering in a tiny sliver of the universe. Alex Hofeldt helps us understand the scale of this image.



STYLE FRAMES




ANIMATION

FULL VERSION with VO

COLOR BOARDS


STORYBOARDS