– Helfende Hand  2016









In Germany there are over 1.7 Million voluntary workers that operate in a multitude of different fields. All of them together build an extensive safety net that we all can pretty much rely on 24/7.





With the Helfende Hand Awards the Federal Ministry of the Interior annually honors outstanding voluntary work in four different categories. In cooperation with Serviceplan Berlin we realised one short film for each category to communicate the outstanding work of all nominees in a clear yet playful and visually appealing way.





Through the wooden figures and organic textures one could almost think that the sceneries are handcrafted and touchable. But we guarantee: Everything is 100% digitally made and no real trees have been harmed for this production.