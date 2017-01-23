Red Bull Music Academy Montréal - CAMPAIGN

About

A phantasmagoria of all that does not enter your brain through your ears at RBMAMTL, the images that make up the visual identity of this year’s event were created in the very spirit of its host city—a post-futuristic layering and stripping away of form and colour, reflecting both the grit and polish of Montreal, one of the oldest and yet newest cities in North America. The campaign evokes the improbable cohabitation of wildly divergent images and aesthetics, from the raunchy energy of the local club scene to the sophistication of 21st century abstract minimalism. It mirrors the urban sturm und drang from which so many performers at this year’s event draw their inspiration. Forever creating and recreating, rejecting trends, and at the global avant-garde of all that strikes the senses, the works of art specially created by Studio Baillat and its gifted collaborators for RBMAMTL can be found in multiple formats displayed throughout the unique urban landscape of Montreal, including a spectacular make-over of the iconic Place-des-Arts metro station. Just as musical artists, old and new, light the way to a dazzling future of audial form and content, so do these images echo the life force within the transformative minds shaping the sounds of tomorrow. The campaign elements also reflect the spirit of a metropolis destined to remain forever young, and of RBMA’s ethos: to create, collaborate, and celebrate. Read Less

