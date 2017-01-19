We all know that working in the creative studio is pretty engaging. However, it’s important to us, to keep some creative space to create things simply not for sale. And you know what, it’s not about a strict plan, it’s about a good time with great people.





But what happens when you are in your mid-thirties and despite the digital era you still share feelings for the analog tools? Well, you play and you mix them all!





Martial Arts of creative tools

We started with modelling the shape and printing it in 3D. Later on, we painted it with all the colors we had “in stock”. What we wanted most? To play with ice. We photographed a huge ice cube (we even ironed it to make the shape right), from all the angles needed to be used in postproduction. The final step was to join all the digital forces and create one piece, pretty awkward piece, though.