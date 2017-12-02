Spanish Western — Main Title Sequence











Main titles for ' Spanish Western ', a documentary about westerns films shooted in Spain.



idea

In all western movies, you will see at least two things: a sunrise over a stunning landscape and wood. A lot of wood. We wanted to pay homage to those films creating a sunrise over a wooden typographic landscape.









process





Starting from ‘Morricone’ font, we developed some modular letters. We used 3D to make volumetric pieces and we created the landscape by playing with the top angle of each piece. With CNC cutting we got the wooden pieces. We used two techniques during the shooting: video and stop motion. We shooted Rafa Martin, a craftsman master, working with wood. And, to shoot the typographic landscape, we used stop motion to capture the changes in light position. Each of these takes is made up of 500 photos.















