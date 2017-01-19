NestStrix Studio
London, United Kingdom
Treasure Hunter - Game Art
Behance.net
    Adobe Photoshop

    Wacom Intuos
    We're glad to represent you our new RPG game concept - Treasure Hunter. It's a game with brave and inventive tiger Rocky who, despite everything, hunts for treasure. Discover the new bright world with different animal characters. Join to our new adventure. Read Less
