Fendi — Fendiloves
Fall in love with the playful and feminine #FendiLoves capsule collection to celebrate Valentine’s day.
60 seconds of dreamlike visions to show the essence of this collection.
As usual, we cut, pasted, painted paper, cardboard, wood and fabric, always with a lot of fun.
Hope you enjoy!


Client: FENDI Roma
Produced, directed & animated by: Happycentro in Verona – Italy
Set & props design: Federico Padovani, Anna Rodighiero
DOP: Federico Padovani
Camera Operator: Alberto Scorsin
Hands by: Anna Rodighiero, Giulia Tonon
Editing & compositing: Federico Galvani
Editing Making Of: Alberto Scorsin
Sound design: TVCulture
Music: Twisted Robots by J. Pedder, P. Guyler B. Ziapour