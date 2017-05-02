Fendi — Fendiloves

About

Fall in love with the playful and feminine #FendiLoves capsule collection to celebrate Valentine’s day. 60 seconds of dreamlike visions to show t… Read More

Fall in love with the playful and feminine #FendiLoves capsule collection to celebrate Valentine’s day. 60 seconds of dreamlike visions to show the essence of this collection. As usual, we cut, paste, paint, paper, cardboard, wood and fabric, always with a lot of fun. Hope you enjoy! Read Less

Published: