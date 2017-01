Brando — Casa do Café is a new space based in the city of Porto, Portugal. It aims to be a tribute to coffee: from a simple expresso to mocha, or a tasty iced latte, Brando combines a diversified coffee option with an intimate space, in a city that presents itself more cosmopolitan and busy each day.

Graphically, our intervention grew up from this ingredients’ diversity: milk, coffee, caramel, that emphasizes a sensory universe marked by the movement and the mix involved.