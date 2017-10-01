9 at random

The idea for this project came quite by accident, when I was working on another project. It all started with a portrait of one the actor. As always, the selection of random characters.
This is a series of works created under the influence of different events, movies and people.
___
Идея этого проекта появилась совершенно случайно, когда я работал над другим проектом. Все началось с портрета одного актера.
Как всегда, выбор персонажей случаен. Это серия работ создана под впечатлением от разных событий, фильмов и людей.