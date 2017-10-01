Viktor Miller-Gausa
Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation
9 at random
1408
437
19
Published:
    Adobe Photoshop

    Wacom
    The idea for this project came quite by accident, when I was working on another project. It all started with a portrait of one the actor. As always, the selection of random characters. This is a series of works created under the influence of different events, movies and people. Read Less
                    Mikhaíl Afanasyevich Bulgakov
The idea for this project came quite by accident, when I was working on another project. It all started with a portrait of one the actor. As always, the selection of random characters. 
This is a series of works created under the influence of different events, movies and people.
___

Идея этого проекта появилась совершенно случайно, когда я работал над другим проектом. Все началось с портрета одного актера. 
Как всегда, выбор персонажей случаен.  Это серия работ создана под впечатлением от разных событий, фильмов и людей. 
                    Cillian Murphy
                    Zoe Saldana
                     Tom Hiddleston
                    Kristina Pimenova
                    Henry Cavill
                    Eva Minaeva
                    Mads Dittmann Mikkelsen
                                                                                                       https://www.instagram.com/smart_elk/