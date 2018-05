About

Various materials for the exhibition The Gap – Abstract art from Belgium at M HKA. This design is all about simplicity. I chose an iconic abstrac… Read More

Various materials for the exhibition The Gap – Abstract art from Belgium at M HKA. This design is all about simplicity. I chose an iconic abstract work from the show (UTOP 25 by Timothy Segers) and combined it with the colours of the Belgian flag. I added a subtle gap to the underline and voila. Read Less

Published: