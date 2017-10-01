Discover
Search & Explore
Curated Galleries
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Creative Jobs
Post a Job
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Showcase & Discover Creative Work
Sign Up For Free
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Log In
Just Browse for Now →
Sign Up
Log In
tejal patni
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
SPLASH CALENDAR 2017 "EYES WIDE OPEN"
Fashion
Photography
Digital Photography
1498
291
28
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
1/10/2017"
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
tejal patni
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
SPLASH CALENDAR 2017 "EYES WIDE OPEN"
Fashion
Photography
Digital Photography
1498
291
28
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
1/10/2017"
Add to Collection
About
About
Published:
Happiness is in the small things.
Happiness is in the details.
Wishing you all the happiness for years to come.
"Eyes Wide Open" Splash Calendar 2017.
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Collection
Copy link
tejal patni
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
View
Complete
Profile →
SPLASH CALENDAR 2016: GLOBAL GOALS
by
tejal patni
2899
32490
Featured On:
1/26/2016
Digital Photography
,
Fashion
,
Photography
STEPHEN BROTHERS
by
tejal patni
137
2234
Photography
SPLASH CALENDAR 2015 "ZODIAC SIGNS"
by
tejal patni
2032
36159
Featured On:
1/29/2015
Digital Photography
,
Fashion
,
Photography
MEN'S MONTH - HARVEY NICHOLS
by
Multiple Owners
Ali Mokdad
tejal patni
Husen Baba
326
6100
Featured On:
3/20/2015
Advertising
,
Art Direction
,
Copywriting
SPLASH CALENDAR 2014
by
tejal patni
3744
47891
Featured On:
1/7/2014
Digital Photography
,
Fashion
,
Photography
View Complete Profile →
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
Published:
Credits
tejal patni
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Tags
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Bēhance
Take Creative Control &
Make Ideas Happen
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
twitter
linkedin
facebook
pinterest
instagram
Part of the Adobe Family
Beta
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.
Sign Up
Log In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps