Discover
Search & Explore
Curated Galleries
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Creative Jobs
Post a Job
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Showcase & Discover Creative Work
Sign Up For Free
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Log In
Just Browse for Now →
Sign Up
Log In
• SAWDUST •
London, United Kingdom
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Wired UK — Typographic Numbers
Illustration
Digital Art
Typography
1449
286
18
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
1/15/2017"
Maxon Cinema 4D
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
• SAWDUST •
London, United Kingdom
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Wired UK — Typographic Numbers
Illustration
Digital Art
Typography
1449
286
18
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
1/15/2017"
Add to Collection
Tools Used
Tools
Maxon Cinema 4D
About
About
Section number designs for Wired UK's The Wired World In 2017 issue, forecasting trends in Technology, Business, Government, Media, Science, Envi…
Read More
Section number designs for Wired UK's The Wired World In 2017 issue, forecasting trends in Technology, Business, Government, Media, Science, Environment, Medicine and Lifestyle.
Read Less
Published:
Section number designs for Wired UK's The Wired World In 2017 issue, forecasting trends in Technology, Business, Government, Media, Science, Environment, Medicine and Lifestyle.
Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Collection
Copy link
• SAWDUST •
London, United Kingdom
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
View
Complete
Profile →
Quainton — Typeface
by
• SAWDUST •
2012
28633
Featured On:
12/2/2016
Fashion
,
Graphic Design
,
Typography
Condé Nast Traveler — Bespoke Typography
by
• SAWDUST •
388
2920
Featured On:
12/13/2016
Graphic Design
,
Editorial Design
,
Typography
Computer Arts — Cover
by
• SAWDUST •
589
4900
Graphic Design
,
Editorial Design
,
Typography
Audi Magazine — Typographic Illustration
by
• SAWDUST •
1052
6712
Illustration
,
Digital Art
,
Typography
Wired UK — Horizons Cover
by
• SAWDUST •
693
5009
Illustration
,
Digital Art
,
Typography
View Complete Profile →
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
Section number designs for Wired UK's The Wired World In 2017 issue, forecasting trends in Technology, Business, Government, Media, Science, Environment, Medicine and Lifestyle.
Published:
Credits
• SAWDUST •
London, United Kingdom
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Tags
Wired
numbers
3D
colour
type
editorial
Tools Used
Maxon Cinema 4D
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Bēhance
Take Creative Control &
Make Ideas Happen
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
twitter
linkedin
facebook
pinterest
instagram
Part of the Adobe Family
Beta
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.
Sign Up
Log In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps