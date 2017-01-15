• SAWDUST •
London, United Kingdom
Message
Wired UK — Typographic Numbers
1449
286
18
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Maxon Cinema 4D
  • About

    About

    Section number designs for Wired UK's The Wired World In 2017 issue, forecasting trends in Technology, Business, Government, Media, Science, Envi… Read More
    Section number designs for Wired UK's The Wired World In 2017 issue, forecasting trends in Technology, Business, Government, Media, Science, Environment, Medicine and Lifestyle. Read Less
    Published:
Section number designs for Wired UK's The Wired World In 2017 issue, forecasting trends in Technology, Business, Government, Media, Science, Environment, Medicine and Lifestyle.