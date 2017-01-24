Hüseyin Bahri Alptekin – Democratic Luxury

About

Hüseyin Bahri Alptekin was fascinated by the difference between the promise of something and its eventual banal reality. This promise could be in the form of the name of a cheap hotel that suggests the experience of a distant place, or the image of a mass product that evokes luxury or exoticness rather unconvincingly. Alptekin was an artist who could see the profound effects global capitalism had on everyday life. I developed a simple graphic system that reflects these ideas, but that also relates to the more visual aspects of his work. Read Less

