About

COS (Collection of Style) is a fashion brand for women and men who want modern, functional, considered design. COS fashion collections are the essense of scandinavian minimalism when general style is more important then hype trends. Our task was not only to refute the character and phylosophy of the brand but also to create the unforgetable look describing COS's approach to creation of fashionable clothes. We have sticked to functional, simple and straightforward design with monochromic colors which enlarges and repeats the COS approach to design of clothes. Read Less

