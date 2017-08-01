Discover
Search & Explore
Curated Galleries
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Creative Jobs
Post a Job
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Showcase & Discover Creative Work
Sign Up For Free
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Log In
Just Browse for Now →
Sign Up
Log In
Multiple Owners
OSBORNE MACHARIA
Nairobi, Kenya
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
KEVO ABBRA
Nairobi, Kenya
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
COLOR CAFE
Art Direction
Fashion
Advertising
538
149
4
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
1/8/2017"
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Multiple Owners
OSBORNE MACHARIA
Nairobi, Kenya
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
KEVO ABBRA
Nairobi, Kenya
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
COLOR CAFE
Art Direction
Fashion
Advertising
538
149
4
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
1/8/2017"
Add to Collection
About
About
Color Cafe in store and ATL images for the first ever store in Zambia.
Published:
In store and ATL images for Color Cafe's new store in Zambia.
Styling + Set design: KEVO ABBRA
MUA:
VALARY MDEIZI
Hair: CORRINE MUTHONI
Models: SYLVIA OWALLA + GABU FORDS
Agency: DTCA, JOHANNESBURG
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Add to Collection
Collection
Copy link
Multiple Owners
OSBORNE MACHARIA
Nairobi, Kenya
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
KEVO ABBRA
Nairobi, Kenya
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
KIPIPIRI 4
by
Multiple Owners
OSBORNE MACHARIA
KEVO ABBRA
1086
15261
Featured On:
10/22/2016
Digital Art
,
Digital Photography
,
Fine Arts
HAFW 2016 * AFRICA ON THE VERGE *
by
Multiple Owners
KEVO ABBRA
OSBORNE MACHARIA
217
3514
Fashion
,
Photography
,
Fashion Styling
MENGO
by
Multiple Owners
OSBORNE MACHARIA
KEVO ABBRA
707
18233
Featured On:
7/9/2016
Digital Art
,
Digital Photography
,
Fine Arts
KABANGU
by
Multiple Owners
OSBORNE MACHARIA
KEVO ABBRA
2852
38355
Featured On:
6/5/2016
Art Direction
,
Fashion
,
Photography
PLASTIC CUTLERY
by
Multiple Owners
OSBORNE MACHARIA
KEVO ABBRA
418
7907
Advertising
,
Art Direction
,
Photography
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
Color Cafe in store and ATL images for the first ever store in Zambia.
Published:
Credits
OSBORNE MACHARIA
Nairobi, Kenya
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
KEVO ABBRA
Nairobi, Kenya
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Tags
color cafe
Zambia
Black Models
kenyan photographer
Hasselblad
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
Bēhance
Take Creative Control &
Make Ideas Happen
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
twitter
linkedin
facebook
pinterest
instagram
Part of the Adobe Family
Beta
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.
Sign Up
Log In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps