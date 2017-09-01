Discover
Six N. Five
Barcelona, Spain
Dusted & The Backyard
Art Direction
Product Design
Set Design
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
1/9/2017
Dusted & The Backyard
Art Direction
Product Design
Set Design
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
1/9/2017"
Update of two product set design done by Six N. Five. We love to show products in different ways, and here is how we thought Uniform Wares watches and some Apple products. Take a look.
Update of two product set design done by Six N. Five. We love to show products in different ways, and here is how we thought Uniform Wares watches and some Apple products. Take a look.
Published:
Six N. Five
Barcelona, Spain
Plume Website
by
Multiple Owners
Michael Mason
Six N. Five
265
3569
Featured On:
11/18/2016
Motion Graphics
Hugo in Garden
by
Multiple Owners
Six N. Five
Eze Matteo
1310
14739
Featured On:
10/1/2016
Architecture
,
Illustration
,
Sculpting
Emotional Intelligence
by
Multiple Owners
Six N. Five
Tatu García
2516
38621
Featured On:
11/17/2016
Art Direction
,
Graphic Design
,
Photography
This is more Important
by
Six N. Five
326
3772
Graphic Design
,
Print Design
,
Typography
Postmodern Pop - Miranda
by
Multiple Owners
Six N. Five
Tatu García
487
5535
Featured On:
10/18/2016
Art Direction
,
Photography
,
Digital Art
View Complete Profile →
Basic Info
Update of two product set design done by Six N. Five. We love to show products in different ways, and here is how we thought Uniform Wares watches and some Apple products. Take a look.
Published:
Credits
Six N. Five
Barcelona, Spain
Tags
product
set
design
Watches
notebook
editorial
watch
set design
art
direction
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Apps