AARON MARTINEZ
Mexico, Mexico
LUV.IT
Art Direction
Graphic Design
Creative Direction
1380
381
27
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
1/8/2017"
LUV.IT
Art Direction
Graphic Design
Creative Direction
1380
381
27
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
1/8/2017"
About
About
LUV.IT
Published:
Thank You!
AARON MARTINEZ
Mexico, Mexico
POLLOS!!
by
AARON MARTINEZ
3272
39726
Featured On:
1/10/2016
Art Direction
,
Graphic Design
,
Illustration
USBEK & RICA
by
AARON MARTINEZ
952
9107
Featured On:
2/22/2016
Art Direction
,
Editorial Design
,
Illustration
PERSONAJES Y COSAS
by
AARON MARTINEZ
436
5000
Featured On:
7/1/2016
Art Direction
,
Toy Design
,
Illustration
AIR MONSTER!!!
by
AARON MARTINEZ
465
6189
Featured On:
2/24/2014
Character Design
,
Illustration
,
Toy Design
PERSONA
by
AARON MARTINEZ
841
7545
Art Direction
,
Character Design
,
Illustration
Comments
Basic Info
LUV.IT
Published:
Credits
AARON MARTINEZ
Mexico, Mexico
Tags
3D
app
brand
art direction
ILLUSTRATION
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
