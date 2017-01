About

My new personal project "Manhattan" shows a collection of 23 cityscape photographs taken back in 2011 and 2012 from different view points in the city center of New York. A series about the architecture of one of the most fascinating cities in the world. See the whole project here: www.jakobwagner.eu Read Less

