Sherwin Williams - Safari

BUCK DESIGN
In 2009, we were asked by our friends at McKinney to explore a world made of color, literally. The Sherwin colors themselves are the cast of their own story of infinite possibility, taking us places that spark our sense of curiosity, exploration, and expression. The campaigns success has brought a level of charm and nostalgia to the brand through quiet storytelling, a respite from the cacophony or modern advertising. After over a dozen iterations of the campaign, We continue to collaborate with our friends at McKinney to tell stories that capture the essence of "home." Your walls are the quintessential blank canvas for your next adventure.
I was modeling lead/lead artist and got to design some of the animals. Developed modeling techniques, added detailing and sculptovers throughout the spot and did a little bit of additional animation.
