Discover
Search & Explore
Curated Galleries
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Creative Jobs
Post a Job
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Showcase & Discover Creative Work
Sign Up For Free
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Log In
Just Browse for Now →
Sign Up
Log In
Anagrama Studio
Mexico City, Mexico
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
50 Icons & Monograms.
Branding
Graphic Design
Icon Design
4351
586
28
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
1/7/2017"
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Anagrama Studio
Mexico City, Mexico
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
50 Icons & Monograms.
Branding
Graphic Design
Icon Design
4351
586
28
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
1/7/2017"
Add to Collection
About
About
Published:
www.anagrama.com
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Collection
Copy link
Anagrama Studio
Mexico City, Mexico
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
View
Complete
Profile →
Liment Website
by
Anagrama Studio
837
15338
Featured On:
12/24/2016
UI/UX
,
Web Design
,
Web Development
Driven
by
Anagrama Studio
1227
18822
Featured On:
12/8/2016
Branding
,
Graphic Design
,
Editorial Design
Undr
by
Anagrama Studio
654
5937
Branding
,
Graphic Design
,
Packaging
Eight App
by
Anagrama Studio
4326
54672
Featured On:
11/17/2016
Interaction Design
,
UI/UX
,
Icon Design
Eight
by
Anagrama Studio
1437
27127
Featured On:
10/28/2016
Branding
,
Web Design
,
Packaging
View Complete Profile →
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
Published:
Credits
Anagrama Studio
Mexico City, Mexico
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Tags
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Bēhance
Take Creative Control &
Make Ideas Happen
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
twitter
linkedin
facebook
pinterest
instagram
Part of the Adobe Family
Beta
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.
Sign Up
Log In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps