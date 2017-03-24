EDITORIALS 6

Editorial Illustrations 6
Some commissioned illustrations from early 2017 and late 2016 for
Medium.com, The Atlantic, Cicero, Penguin Random House, Geo Kompakt, and Politico.
Thanks to ADs: Marion Durand, Devin Rochford, Clara Rosorius, Antje Berghäuser, Tim Ball and Kelley Brady.
Medium.com - Refugee Workers Need to Care for Themselves, Too
The Atlantic - "This is solitary" / A feature about young prisoners in solitary confinement
Medium.com - How pregnant women are being mistreatened and forced to c-sections in hospitals.
Geo Kompakt - The brain structure of evil humans
Cicero - The fight on Isis and its aftermath.
Personal - Avocado study and coloring process.
Penguin Random House - Book Cover for Bone Jack by Sara Crowe
Geo Kompakt - Concepts for an article on mental development through life (unused)
Thank you!