Multiple Owners
Domas Mikšys Vilnius, Lithuania
Augustinas Paukste Vilnius, Lithuania
Martyna Jovaisaite Vilnius, Lithuania
Nomad Winter Apparel
Behance.net
    Adobe Illustrator

    Adobe InDesign

    They are travellers who believe that mobility is the most efficient strategy for exploit- ing resources. Nomads are especially related to their environment. They get along with fierce environments, are righteous only to themselves, individual and strong. Such approach might cast away the fur-hatred, claiming this is a natural choice for a constant city wanderer. Read Less
Client: Nomad winter apparel boutique  /  Branding: andstudio  /  Photos by: Martyna Jovaisaite  /  Outdoor photo: Toma Kaliukevičiūtė  /  Style: Melita Rus  /  Copywriter: Marius Mozuraitis