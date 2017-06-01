AMERICAN FANTASY

Tucked away in the southwest corner of busy Brooklyn is Dyker Heights, a residential neighborhood that boasts both luxury mansions and the modest house. Though a seemingly typical suburban community, each Christmas, Dyker Heights comes to life with a comprehensive nocturnal display of lights and glowing holiday props. Having heard about this annual tradition, Franck Bohbot decided to head to the neighborhood in 2014 to see what all the fuss was about.

Initially surprised to find such a sight in New York City, Bohbot was eventually struck by the artificiality of it; simultaneously a scene of beauty and one of neighborly competition, Bohbot viewed the suburban spectacle as a representation of the fabricated fantasy that is so often found in the American way of life. Mesmerized by the pomp of oversized wreaths and the irony of plastic nativity scenes, he decided to photograph such a display.