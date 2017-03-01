Saxon Campbell
New York, NY, USA
Message
Doctors Orders
1048
148
15
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net1/3/2017
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

    Adobe Illustrator

    View Gallery

    Adobe InDesign

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    Extracting elements from the earth, Doctors Orders, a natural remedy, is an natural effective herbal formula that helps support healthy bronchial… Read More
    Extracting elements from the earth, Doctors Orders, a natural remedy, is an natural effective herbal formula that helps support healthy bronchial activity and one’s immune system. Bypassing prescription medicine, we are expertly developed to be the only natural antidote with ingredients that work best for the body by avoiding unnecessary chemicals. Take elements from the earth and not the lab. Read Less
    Published: