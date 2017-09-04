Discover
SANGHO BANG
Daegu, Korea, Republic of
planet - artbook illustration | video
Graphic Design
Motion Graphics
Illustration
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
4/9/2017"
planet - artbook illustration | video
Graphic Design
Motion Graphics
Illustration
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
4/9/2017"
About
planet | illustration(3)
Published:
planet. 2016
artbook illustration | video
www.bangsangho.com
Thank You!
SANGHO BANG
Daegu, Korea, Republic of
birthday, AXOO agency - agent89
by
SANGHO BANG
18
155
Graphic Design
,
Illustration
,
Art Direction
BIKE ART POSTER - mother and daughter
by
SANGHO BANG
27
120
Graphic Design
,
Illustration
,
Art Direction
adidas japan, AXOO agency - agent89
by
SANGHO BANG
18
126
Illustration
,
Art Direction
,
Graphic Design
IDAHO planet exhibition
by
SANGHO BANG
16
83
Art Direction
,
Illustration
,
Graphic Design
창조자(creator) TFO Artwork
by
SANGHO BANG
9
48
Illustration
,
Graphic Design
,
Art Direction
View Complete Profile →
Basic Info
planet | illustration(3)
Published:
Credits
SANGHO BANG
Daegu, Korea, Republic of
Tags
art
artwork
design
video
graphic
ILLUSTRATION
Drawing
graphic design
illust
