Domini Bernal. Branding.









Real Estate. Desarrollo de identidad para el proyecto Domini-Bernal, con aplicaciones en folletería institucional y desarrollo web. El proyecto de branding y diseño de nueva imagen parte de la definición de un nuevo isologotipo. El nuevo sistema de identidad representa la síntesis de una arquitectura moderna con estilo propio.





San Martín 364. Avenida. Quilmes, Buenos Aires.

Piso 1 . Bienvenido. Diseño y confort. Un espacio cuidadosamente diseñado. Elementos y texturas conviven en armonía: la calidez de las carpinterías interiores se combina con la elegancia de amplios ventanales y el brillo de los revestimientos.

Piso 11 . Entorno visual. Líneas simples y cortes limpios dan vida a un nuevo espacio, exclusivo y sofisticado.





Real Estate. Corporate branding and stationery/web design for Domini-Bernal project. This branding project begins with the definition of a new combination mark. The new identity design represents a synthesis of a modern and stylish architecture.





364 San Martín. Ave. Quilmes, Buenos Aires.

1st . Floor. Welcome. Design & comfort. A thoughtfully designed space. Elements and textures live in perfect harmony. The warmth of noble materials is combined with wide windows and shining marbles.

11th . Floor. Visuals. Clean, simple shapes create a new, sophisticated and exclusive space.

















