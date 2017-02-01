Studio iknoki
Massimo Galeotti, 1979
    Graphic and spatial design for the exhibition “1979” showcasing the works of the architect Massimo Galeotti through his life, experience and insp… Read More
    Graphic and spatial design for the exhibition “1979” showcasing the works of the architect Massimo Galeotti through his life, experience and inspirations. The exhibition was held at Galleria SP3 in Treviso. Exhibition photos by Valentino Nicola. Read Less
Graphic and spatial design for the exhibition “1979” showcasing the works of the architect Massimo Galeotti through his life, experience and inspirations. The exhibition was held at Galleria SP3 in Treviso. Exhibition photos by Valentino Nicola.