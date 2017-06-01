BATMAN BEGINS
'When a forest grows too wild, a purging
fire is inevitable and natural'.
/
After training with his mentor, Bruce Wayne becomes
Batman and begins his fight to free crime-ridden Gotham City
from the corruption that Scarecrow and the League
of Shadows have cast upon it.
P R I V A T E C O M M I S S I O N
24 x 36" 3 color screen print Aug 2016
THE DARK KNIGHT
'Tonight you're all gonna be part
of a social experiment. Through the magic of diesel
fuel and ammonium nitrate (...)'
/
When the menace known as the Joker wreaks havoc
and chaos on the people of Gotham, the caped crusader
must come to terms with one of the greatest psychological
tests of his ability to fight injustice.
P R I V A T E C O M M I S S I O N
24 x 36" 3 color screen print Sep 2016
THE DARK KNIGHT RISES
'Peace has cost you your strength!
Victory has defeated you!'
/
Eight years after the Joker's reign of anarchy, the Dark Knight,
with the help of the enigmatic Selina, is forced from his
imposed exile to save Gotham City, now on the edge of total
annihilation, from the brutal guerrilla terrorist Bane.
P R I V A T E C O M M I S S I O N
24 x 36" 3 color screen print Nov 2016
THE DARK KNIGHT TRILOGY
I was first approached in 2014 to do a single poster
dedicated to Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy
and again later in 2015 commissioned to create 3 separate
screen printed posters dedicated to each part of the trilogy.
/
The concept stage was a long and exhausting process.
I knew from the very start that I wanted to keep the trilogy black
and white (I think that the monochromatic color scheme really fits
the character and the dark, moody tone of Nolan's films ). It took
several attempts to find the right balance between the story
and the characters.
It took me 3 months to finalize the whole set and additional
couple of weeks to apply some minor changes... In the end
It took almost a year from start to finish.
2015 2016
An early Dark Knight trilogy single poster
concept made in 2014 (Unused).
/
Incorporating the Batman symbol
onto the whole set failed to work unfortunately.
/
Trying out various geometrical compositions
& typography treatments.
/
Final layout
/
'Mirror' effect in panels 1 & 3.
( At this point the 3rd panel was way off ).
/
Adding a dominant element to each poster:
1 - smoke, 2 - fire & 3 - ice.
/
Defining the final composition
& setting dark tone.
/
The color separation
/
The view of panels 1 & 3
/
/