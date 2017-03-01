Guacala Collective
Cali, Colombia
Message
Guacala Emotees // sticker pack in Appstore
949
181
30
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net1/3/2017

Adobe Photoshop

View Gallery

Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Guacala Collective
Cali, Colombia
Message
Guacala Emotees // sticker pack in Appstore
949
181
30
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net1/3/2017
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    Guacala Emotees is a project realized with the collaboration of M2action, StickerPack for imessage download in AppStore. This app is designed f… Read More
    Guacala Emotees is a project realized with the collaboration of M2action, StickerPack for imessage download in AppStore. This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/guacala-emotees/id1187459301?mt=8 Read Less
    Published: