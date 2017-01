5 MUA ARTBOOK

About

Lately this year, we have contributed various illustrations for an Poem - Art Book, called 5 Seasons. Each painting based on famous poems in our country, Vietnam. There were about 50 Vietnamese artists have joined in together. Kaa illustration also won the Special Prize and the First Prize of the Spring. Thanks for Kim Dong publishing house, we now have the very first art book in Vietnam. Hope you like it. Read Less

