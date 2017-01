Tran Dang Khoa picture book - Mang bien ve que

About

Tran Dang Khoa is most famous poet for children in Vietnam. He wrote about natural, animals, farmer's life, plants, country life and his traveling. This book collected all poems about his traveling. I illustrated a lot of landscape. Hope everyone like it! Read Less

