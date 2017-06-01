SANDE Swimwear is all about celebrating every curve, or lack there of, with custom-made swimwear.
Hand crafted in Montreal with premium Italian fabrics, SANDE swimsuits are reinventing the classics with modern and minimalist designs that will make women of all sizes look and feel fantastic.
sandeswimwear.com
Visual identity, art direction & graphic design - Lian Benoit
Lookbook & E-com:
Art direction & set design - Lian Benoit
Photographer - Dominic Lachance
Makeup artist - Marianne Caron
Models - Charlotte Bergeron, Vanessa Gauvin-Brodeur, Gabrielle Mather-Senosier & Catherine Lavallée
© 2016