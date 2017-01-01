Discover
KRISTINA VARAKSINA
New York, NY, USA
ROAM with Atari W2016 Campaign
Art Direction
Photography
Set Design
Published:
Project Featured On:
About
About
Web promo and social media campaign for Roam with Atari headphones.
Published:
ROAM with Atari – Winter 2016 Campaign
Credits:
Photography and Art Direction – Kristina Varaksina
Set Design – Espen Gjertzen Øydvin
Hair and Makeup – Alex LaMarsh
BTS Video – Keith Greenbaum & Espen Gjertzen Øydvin
Thank You!
Child's Play for Tartarus magazine
by
KRISTINA VARAKSINA
539
12427
Featured On:
12/7/2016
Art Direction
,
Fashion
,
Photography
Women Creatives Portraits
by
KRISTINA VARAKSINA
295
3385
Featured On:
12/4/2016
Photography
,
Digital Photography
,
Retouching
Boys' Games
by
KRISTINA VARAKSINA
367
3820
Featured On:
12/21/2016
Art Direction
,
Photography
,
Retouching
InterTWINed
by
KRISTINA VARAKSINA
62
1486
Art Direction
,
Photography
,
Fine Arts
She Is in High School
by
KRISTINA VARAKSINA
967
29595
Featured On:
8/19/2016
Art Direction
,
Fashion
,
Photography
View Complete Profile →
Web promo and social media campaign for Roam with Atari headphones.
Credits
KRISTINA VARAKSINA
New York, NY, USA
Espen Gjertzen Øydvin
San Francisco, CA, USA
Tags
headphones
Fashion
beauty
accessories
tech
ad
campaign
3D
2D
game
