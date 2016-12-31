Discover
Search & Explore
Curated Galleries
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Creative Jobs
Post a Job
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Showcase & Discover Creative Work
Sign Up For Free
Hiring Talent?
Post a Job
Log In
Just Browse for Now →
Sign Up
Log In
Rafał Urbański
Sandomierz, Poland
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
"Low poly" (stylised/cartoon) 3d asset pack
Graphic Design
Illustration
Game Design
441
99
9
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
12/31/2016
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Rafał Urbański
Sandomierz, Poland
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
"Low poly" (stylised/cartoon) 3d asset pack
Graphic Design
Illustration
Game Design
441
99
9
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
12/31/2016
Add to Collection
About
About
I made most of the low poly models. My client created some of them as well and made some edits to mine. Rendered in real-time in unity5.
Published:
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Collection
Copy link
Rafał Urbański
Sandomierz, Poland
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
View
Complete
Profile →
Game icons
by
Rafał Urbański
44
284
Graphic Design
,
Drawing
,
Icon Design
3d Postapocalyptic cartoon city pack
by
Rafał Urbański
556
4151
Featured On:
10/26/2016
Graphic Design
,
Digital Art
,
Game Design
3d (prerendered) icons for a mobile game.
by
Rafał Urbański
71
662
Illustration
,
Icon Design
,
Game Design
Modular Top-down Dungeons Pack - Low Poly
by
Rafał Urbański
414
3310
Featured On:
5/18/2016
Digital Art
,
Game Design
,
Graphic Design
Orc Village (Low Poly Style)
by
Rafał Urbański
293
2568
Game Design
,
Graphic Design
,
Illustration
View Complete Profile →
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
I made most of the low poly models. My client created some of them as well and made some edits to mine. Rendered in real-time in unity5.
Published:
Credits
Rafał Urbański
Sandomierz, Poland
+ Follow
- Unfollow
Following
Tags
LOW
poly
stylised
cartoon
3D
model
city
village
unity
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
Bēhance
Take Creative Control &
Make Ideas Happen
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
twitter
linkedin
facebook
pinterest
instagram
Part of the Adobe Family
Beta
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2016 Adobe Systems Incorporated.
Sign Up
Log In
Discover
Curated Galleries
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps