Ken Lo
Hong Kong, Hong Kong
Astrobrights Red Packets - A Flourishing World
Published:
Behance.net 12/30/2016
Behance.net12/30/2016
Astrobrights Red Packets - A Flourishing World
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net12/30/2016
  About

    About

    We've been working on this Astrobrights Red Packet collection for five years. Here comes to the fifth collection, and we decide to take a break a… Read More
    We've been working on this Astrobrights Red Packet collection for five years. Here comes to the fifth collection, and we decide to take a break and this will be the last collection. The final collection named "A Flourishing World", a circle means our world, it also means "complete". This collection featured the last four years elements - Flower, Fish, Bird and Food. And we added butterfly, mountain, bamboo and lantern this year. Finally, I would like to say thank you for all the people who keep supporting this astrobrights red packets collection every year:) Read Less
    Published: