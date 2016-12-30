Astrobrights Red Packets - A Flourishing World

About

We've been working on this Astrobrights Red Packet collection for five years. Here comes to the fifth collection, and we decide to take a break and this will be the last collection. The final collection named "A Flourishing World", a circle means our world, it also means "complete". This collection featured the last four years elements - Flower, Fish, Bird and Food. And we added butterfly, mountain, bamboo and lantern this year. Finally, I would like to say thank you for all the people who keep supporting this astrobrights red packets collection every year:) Read Less

