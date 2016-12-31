Discover
Querida Studio
Barcelona, Spain
Solange
Art Direction
Graphic Design
Photography
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
12/31/2016
Solange
Art Direction
Graphic Design
Photography
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
12/31/2016
About
About
Cover art for A Seat at the Table album together with Carlota Guerrero
Published:
Cover art for A Seat at the Table album together with Carlota Guerrero
Querida Studio
Barcelona, Spain
Perdiz #7
Querida Studio
206
1779
Graphic Design
Creative Direction
Editorial Design
Paisajes comunes
Querida Studio
836
14781
10/18/2016
Graphic Design
Photography
Editorial Design
Story Nation
Querida Studio
744
4232
10/18/2016
Graphic Design
Sheyla — Credits
Querida Studio
1727
Art Direction
Graphic Design
Motion Graphics
Malditos — Website
Querida Studio
133
2440
4/11/2016
Art Direction
Graphic Design
Web Design
Basic Info
Cover art for A Seat at the Table album together with Carlota Guerrero
Published:
Credits
Querida Studio
Barcelona, Spain
Tags
desing
music
art direction
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
