Benze
Budapest, Hungary
Tube
Animation
Illustration
Web Design
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
4/7/2017"
Benze
Budapest, Hungary
Tube
Animation
Illustration
Web Design
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
4/7/2017"
About
Animated illustration for Ozora festival offical webpage 2017
Animated illustration for Ozora festival offical webpage 2017
Art direction and illustration: Benze I Coding: Tamás Bérces
LIVE SITE
Snapshots
Thanks for watching!
Benze
Budapest, Hungary
Nice try!
by
Benze
2279
12771
Drawing
,
Fine Arts
,
Illustration
OZORA 2016 - Poster
by
Benze
1793
13455
Fine Arts
,
Graphic Design
,
Illustration
Stop Whispering
by
Benze
2050
13023
Featured On:
9/14/2015
Drawing
,
Fine Arts
,
Illustration
100
by
Benze
1536
10541
Drawing
,
Fine Arts
,
Illustration
Union
by
Benze
221
1149
Drawing
,
Fine Arts
,
Illustration
View Complete Profile →
Benze
Budapest, Hungary
Tags
tube
animals
human
infinity
webpage
Cycling
Nature
Space
Gathering
festival
