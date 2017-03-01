Discover
Marta Bevacqua
Paris, France
Brave Hearts Kingdom
Fashion
Photography
Fashion Styling
Marta Bevacqua
Paris, France
Photography: Marta Bevacqua ; Art Direction: Deila Vogur; Models: Jade and Sarah Wallart; Make-up: Meyloo; Hair: Steven Laudat; Styling: Joana Ka…
Photography: Marta Bevacqua ; Art Direction: Deila Vogur; Models: Jade and Sarah Wallart; Make-up: Meyloo; Hair: Steven Laudat; Styling: Joana Kalinski ; for Aestus Magazine
Marta Bevacqua
Paris, France
Auguries of Innocence
by
Marta Bevacqua
219
1421
Fashion
,
Photography
,
Fine Arts
The broken remains of a Shakesperian Love
by
Marta Bevacqua
126
1112
Fashion
,
Photography
,
Fashion Styling
Clara
by
Marta Bevacqua
211
1508
Photography
,
Digital Photography
,
Fine Arts
Camille, in a dream
by
Marta Bevacqua
373
2515
Photography
,
Creative Direction
,
Digital Photography
Blind Self Make-up
by
Marta Bevacqua
210
1885
Art Direction
,
Photography
,
Digital Photography
Photography: Marta Bevacqua ; Art Direction: Deila Vogur; Models: Jade and Sarah Wallart; Make-up: Meyloo; Hair: Steven Laudat; Styling: Joana Kalinski ; for Aestus Magazine
Marta Bevacqua
Paris, France
Tags
art
wild
Fashion
beauty
portrait
child
model
animal
