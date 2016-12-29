Pyramida - Brand Identity

About

Pyramida is a confident leader in producing ovens, fryers and stove hoods throughout the Ukrainian market. It is the ready solution triad in unit… Read More

Pyramida is a confident leader in producing ovens, fryers and stove hoods throughout the Ukrainian market. It is the ready solution triad in united style that determines brand concept ‘equipment in the center of kitchen’. Perfect in the exterior means the appliances have successfully stood numerous challenging tests within the conditions of various professional culinary projects such as Master Chef at STB and others. Constant improvement of the product, conformity to the global interior fashion trends, as well as distribution through the international market prove the brand to be reloaded in a new European presentation. The updated style reflects the key standards of the new generation equipment production in its best way. You will never find fancy decor here, while the exceptionally corporate identity smile element taken from Y letter of the title appears within the main purple background. Such smiles are easily combined in funny patterns thus dramatically increasing brand recognition level. The red square existing in the previous style never disappeared but found its renaissance within the structure of P, A, M and D letters of the name, providing the font with the own unique style. The additional colors, such as red, turquoise, yellow express the novelty brand idea, as well as its readiness to act both in laconic hi-tech style and offer the venturesome design decisions. Contrasting and expressive they emphasize consumers’ interest and confirm brilliance and manufacturability effect. Within such European look it is easy to follow efficiency and exclusive style tendencies advertised by Pyramida. Read Less

Published: