Jean-Michel Verbeeck
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Color dialogues
Art Direction
Illustration
Digital Art
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
1/16/2017
Color dialogues
Art Direction
Illustration
Digital Art
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
1/16/2017"
Published:
T H A N K Y O U F O R W A T C H I N G
instagram.com/jmverbeeck facebook.com/jmverb
Thank You!
Jean-Michel Verbeeck
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Geometric wildlife
by
Jean-Michel Verbeeck
263
2381
Featured On:
8/4/2016
Art Direction
,
Graphic Design
,
Illustration
Geometric interpretations
by
Jean-Michel Verbeeck
1565
21304
Featured On:
6/13/2016
Art Direction
,
Digital Art
,
Illustration
Adobe Marketing Cloud: 2016 Solution Identities
by
Multiple Owners
Angela Fisher
RETOKA .
Ingrid Tsy
Steve Gustavson
Danny Ivan
Aleksander Dultsev
Joshua Davis
Jean-Michel Verbeeck
395
5583
Advertising
,
Art Direction
,
Branding
Circular intersections
by
Jean-Michel Verbeeck
1901
22182
Featured On:
4/28/2016
Art Direction
,
Digital Art
,
Graphic Design
Color relationships
by
Jean-Michel Verbeeck
3049
36717
Featured On:
2/13/2016
Digital Art
,
Motion Graphics
,
Graphic Design
View Complete Profile →
Basic Info
Published:
Credits
Jean-Michel Verbeeck
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Tags
vray
octane
geometry
surreal
abstract
minimal
Minimalism
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
