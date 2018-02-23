S T A T E M E N T - A N A T O M Y O F T H I N G S





Yonca Karakas focuses on improvement of the human mind and dogmatic ideas at her first solo exhibition titled ‘Anatomy of Things’. The show that she re-defines the perception of ‘reality’will be on view between January 21 – February 25, 2017 at Pg Art Gallery. Karakaş builds a new universe by the objects she uses, the spaces and characters she creates.





“Tabula rasa": the human mind comes to this world as an empty plate, as John Locke put it. The information gathered in time is carved onto this plate; each and every bit of information obtained, in fact, deprives the mind of its freedom. Free mind loses its freedom completely due to dogmatic ideas acquired in time and never apprehends the process of losing. The biggest problem of a human being who is in the effort of existence is that he/she sets on the way without being aware of several walls, which will eventually surround them. Unfortunately, this human being confronts a single set of mind at the end of the road.





Any information and story passed onto next generations by their ancestors has unfortunately become the guiding light for today and tomorrow. Holding on to this reality, the living creature gives shape to his/her constrained life accordingly, and cannot reach the actual reality in the world of ideas, which makes the essence of living, due to their way of construing things, thus keeps lingering around ideas. The artist generally tells the stories of the existing universe in alternative universes, while trying to discuss things in the context of history, religion and psychology.





She creates a brand new universe manipulating the viewers’ sense of “reality” through the objects, space, states and characters she uses. Pieces of meat in frames, crosses made of candies, giant lobsters, necklaces of donuts, perfect skins, android and cold characters avoiding eye contact, and cloning.





Karakaş's first solo exhibition features "a thing" in the Anatomy of Things.





Thing: Objects, inanimate objects, objects, substances, things that can be perceived by senses.

In Philosophy, everything that can be the subject of the thinking consciousness, that is not actually existed but only thought. Human being lacking in consciousness.





"Thing" creates its own meaning when moving along with other images around it. When we think in any sentence, we can get some ideas about it together with the other words of the sentence, but it is completely unclear when it is alone. It is paradoxically pointing to itself again, even when it is used here to point to the unknown, which has a strange charm with uncertainty. You can put it anywhere, like a wildcard in words, you can fit it everywhere.





‘Can I make great meanings when taking pictures, can I post a message today? Instead of putting myself into a situation like this, I try everything that comes from me. The freedom to do what we want without being concerned about giving a message in this universe, where we try to live in a compressed reality creates an alternative space away from today's knowledge and norms in which I can move freely, pertaining to me, related to work I performed.’













Yonca Karakaş’ın ilk kişisel sergisi ‘Şeylerin Anatomisi’, insan zihninin zaman içindeki gelişim sürecine ve dayatılan dogmalara odaklanıyor. Karakaş, kullandığı objeler, kurguladığı mekanlar, yarattığı karakterlerle 'gerçeklik' algısını yeniden tariflendirdiği sergisiyle 21 Ocak – 25 Şubat tarihleri arasında Pg Art Gallery’de izleyiciyle buluşuyor.





John Locke’a göre insan zihni dünyaya ‘tabula rasa’ yani boş bir levha olarak gelir. Zamanla öğrenilen bilgi bu levha üzerine işlenir. Aslında edinilen her bilgi zihnin tüm özgürlüğünü elinden alır. Özgür zihin zamanla belirli dogmalara sahip olarak özgürlüğünü tamamen yitirir ve bu yitiriliş sürecini hiçbir zaman kavrayamaz. Varoluş çabası içerisinde olan insanın en büyük sorunu, zamanla etrafını kuşatacak olan bu birçok duvardan habersiz yola çıkmasıdır. Ne yazık ki yolun sonunda evrensel tek bir zihin yapısı ile karşı karşıya kalmıştır.





Ataları tarafından nesillere aktarılan her türlü bilgi ve hikaye bugünün ve geleceğin yol göstericisi halinde. Tüm bu gerçekliğe sarılıp sınırlı hayatını buna göre şekillendiren varlık, idealar dünyasında şeylere verdiği anlam sayesinde öz'e yani asıl gerçekliğe ulaşamıyor, idealarla oyalanıyor. Sanatçı çalışmalarında genel olarak var olan evrenin hikayelerini alternatif evrenlerde gösteriyor, bunu yaparken de tarih, din, psikoloji üzerinden ilerlemeye çalışıyor.





İzleyicinin ''gerçeklik'' algısını kullandığı objeler, mekan, durum ve karakterler ile değiştirerek yepyeni bir evren yaratıyor. Çerçeve içinde etler, şekerden haçlar, dev ıstakozlar, donut'tan kolyeler, kusursuz tenler, göz temasıdan kaçınan android ve soğuk karakterler ve klonlama…





Karakaş ilk kişisel sergisi ‘Şeylerin Anatomisi’nde "şey" kelimesine şekil veriyor.





Şey: Duyularla kavranabilen cisimler, cansız varlık, nesne, madde, eşya. Felsefede; düşünen bilincin konusu olabilen, gerçekte var olmayıpta yalnızca düşünülmüş olan herşey. Bilinçten yoksun varlık.





"Şey" etrafında bulunan diğer imgelerle birlikte hareket ederken kendi anlamını yaratıyor. Herhangi bir cümle içersinde düşününce cümlenin diğer kelimeleri ile birlikte onunla ilgili belirli bazı fikirler edinebiliyoruz ama tek başına iken tamamen belirsiz. Burada belirsizlikle birlikte tuhaf bir çekiciliğe de sahip bilinmeyeni işaret ederken kullanıldığında bile, paradoksal olarak yine kendine işaret ediyor. Kelimeler içersinde joker gibi onu heryere koyabilir her yere sığdırabilir her şekle sokabilirsiz.





‘Fotoğraf çekerken büyük anlamlar oluşturabilecek miyim, bugün de mesaj verebilecek miyim? gibi bir duruma kendimi sokmaktansa içimden gelen herşeyi deniyorum. Sıkıştırılmış bir gerçeklik içinde yaşamaya çalıştığımız bu evrende hiçbir mesaj verme kaygısı içinde olmadan dilediğini yapabilme özgürlüğü; yaptığım işte bana ait içinde özgürce hareket edebileceğim bugünün bilgisinden ve normlarından uzak alternatif bir alan oluşturuyor.’