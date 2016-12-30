BEST OF 2016

Two weeks ago, after I illustrated my last project for this year and my holidays began, I noticed an ad, asking me if I want to buy a slide show to present work I did in 2016 in a more dynamic way. Why not, I said, but then I began playing with the idea to make that on my own. I did learn a bit of Adobe Premiere when I was a student, so why don't I give it a try.
Organizing and finding all the illustrations I did this year was a project on its own. :)
The whole idea how the promo movie will look like came entirely from the music I bought, composed by Marco Zannone. I listened to many tracks, but I loved the structure of this one. Right away i got this idea how I can fragment my illustrations and make them move synchronic with the music. Once i prepared all the files i wanted to use in a video I downloaded a trial version of Adobe Premiere and rushed to work. Took me some time to remember how it all works but I was back on track quickly.
I think I must have heard the song played in the clip few 100 times, to adjust the timing and all. And while I was finishing this and preparing for my first lecture in front of a real audience as an illustrator I remembered I need a web site too. I already had bought a domain a while ago and I knew I had Adobe Portfolio included in my Photoshop subscription. So, I was multitasking on 3 things now: Photoshop, Premiere and Portfolio while checking out online tutorials how to do all this.
Three years ago I didn't even know what Behance was, I was broke and didn't really have an idea how to change that. Starting to share my work on Behance changed everything for me in so many ways. It made my career as an illustrator possible, and it was basically all for free.
I felt like I want to give all my fans something more special this year. With preparation it took me around 2 weeks to arrange the illustrations, layer them so they could be animated (which in some cases ment redrawing the whole thing), arranging them into a video clip and then synchronizing my Behance with Adobe Portfolio and fine tuning it. I did much more sequences of the animation than seen in final work, but these were the best ones.
I had a great time doing this. Thanks to all the people who encouraged me while doing it and all those who appreciate my effort and work. Also a long distance hug to Behance & Adobe teams for making the platform and software that enables ideas to come alive and daydreams of a mobile creative job a reality.