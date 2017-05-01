About

Our team has created this video to show how easy it is to help every Ukrainian student to expand the horizons and get ready for an adult life in … Read More

Our team has created this video to show how easy it is to help every Ukrainian student to expand the horizons and get ready for an adult life in the modern world. We say that any caring person can donate only 7$ to make it possible for a teenager to spent three weeks in GoCamp. Every year hundreds of volunteers from different countries come to GoCamp camps all over Ukraine to spend time with children, teach them foreign languages and tell them about the world. Read Less

Published: