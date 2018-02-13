Discover
Enrico Bardin
Venice, Italy
Fondazione Prada
Graphic Design
2/13/2018
Enrico Bardin
Venice, Italy
Fondazione Prada
Graphic Design
2/13/2018
Fondazione Prada - Quaderni and Leaflets
Published:
Fondazione Prada
Quaderni and Leaflets
Identity by: 2x4
Thank You!
Enrico Bardin
Venice, Italy
Ettore Sottsass - The Glass
by:
Enrico Bardin
Graphic Design
102
1162
Featured On:
2/12/2018
La Biennale di Venezia
by:
Enrico Bardin
Branding
37
311
Logos
by:
Enrico Bardin
Branding
4
66
Fine Sounds Group
by:
Enrico Bardin
Branding
1
56
Maci's Mobile - Pugni in Tasca
by:
Enrico Bardin
Art Direction
5
162
Fondazione Prada - Quaderni and Leaflets
Enrico Bardin
Venice, Italy
editorial design
Exibition Design
book design
