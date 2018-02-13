Enrico Bardin
Venice, Italy
Message
Message
Fondazione Prada
3719
405
24
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Fondazione Prada - Quaderni and Leaflets
    Published:
Fondazione Prada 
Quaderni and Leaflets
Identity by: 2x4

Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.