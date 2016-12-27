2001: A Space Odyssey. Illustrated children book

I'd like to share the brightest project of this outgoing year with you all, and hope that it's still not late!
I'd like to share the brightest project of this outgoing year with you all, and hope that it's still not late!
This summer I illustrated '2001: A Space Odyssey' by Arthur C. Clarke, in the series of 'KinderGuides -- Early Learning Guide'. Which now, by the way, growing with new illustrated books of great illustrators, such as my favorite Lisk Feng.
Take a look here at the whole series: https://www.kinderguides.com/collections/all
Thanks to AD Melissa for her art direction and hard work shoulder to shoulder and for inviting me into this project.
