2001: A Space Odyssey. Illustrated children book

About

I'd like to share the brightest project of this outgoing year with you all, and hope that it's still not late! This summer I illustrated '2001: … Read More

I'd like to share the brightest project of this outgoing year with you all, and hope that it's still not late! This summer I illustrated '2001: A Space Odyssey' by Arthur C. Clarke, in the series of 'KinderGuides -- Early Learning Guide'. Which now, by the way, growing with new illustrated books of great illustrators, such as my favorite Lisk Feng. Take a look here at the whole series: https://www.kinderguides.com/collections/all Thanks to AD Melissa for her art direction and hard work shoulder to shoulder and for inviting me into this project. Peace to Space! Read Less

Published: