About

La Muralla Roja, by Ricardo Bofill, is certainly a paradise for photographers. Located in Calpe, Spain, the building makes clear references to th… Read More

La Muralla Roja, by Ricardo Bofill, is certainly a paradise for photographers. Located in Calpe, Spain, the building makes clear references to the Arab Mediterranean culture. Formed like a fortress, the complex emerges from the cliffs it stands on. Various tones of red paint cover the exterior facade, accentuating the contrast with the landscape. Stairs and circulation surfaces, on the other hand, are treated with different tones of blue ranging from sky-blue to indigo and event violet, depending on weather the intention is to contrast with the sky or create visually continuity with it (Archdaily). Read Less

Published: